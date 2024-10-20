LOS ANGELES – When the Los Angeles Lakers begin the 2024-25 season this week, one player whom they’re going to need to have a big year is Rui Hachimura. Although he has not played in the last two preseason games, he is expected to be ready for the season opener. And one key area of improvement for Rui Hachimura that the coaching staff is hoping to see is his ability to rebound.

At 6 feet 8 inches and 230 pounds, Hachimura should be one of the better rebounders on the Lakers roster. During a media availability session following Sunday’s practice, he spoke about the work he’s put in so far to be more of a force on the glass.

“I’m just trying to be more aggressive on defensive rebounds, and especially offensive rebounds. Offensive rebounds, there is more movement so I’m able to crash the offensive rebounds. It’s easier to me to kind of reach when to go or not,” Hachimura said. “And on defense too, when I get a defensive rebound I can just push the ball. I just got to focus on that.”

Last season, Rui Hachimura averaged 4.3 rebounds per game for the Lakers. That’s just not going to cut it. During the last preseason game he played in against the Golden State Warriors back on Oct. 15, he pulled down nine rebounds. That’s more along the lines of what he should be close to averaging during the regular season.

Hachimura holds a career average of 4.8 rebounds. His career high came during his rookie season with the Washington Wizards in 2019-20 when he averaged 6.1.

Rui Hachimura will be ready for Lakers opener



Although Hachimura has sat out for the Lakers’ final two preseason games, he will be in the lineup and ready to play when they open the season on Oct. 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He told assembled media at practice on Sunday that he went through a full practice and he’s fine. He’s expected to be the other starting forward alongside LeBron James, reprising a role he’s essentially played since he got to the team.

With the Lakers’ roster essentially the same from last season, and new head coach JJ Redick being the major offseason acquisition, Hachimura believes that chemistry is going to be key for whatever success the Lakers hope to have this year.

“With these guys, we’ve been building our chemistry, it’s been basically like a third season so I think we already have some type of chemistry here,” Hachimura said. “We’ve been practicing. . .I think we had a pretty good preseason. I know the results weren’t really good, but I think we got something we wanted.”

Last year, Hachimura’s role often fluctuated under former head coach Darvin Ham. He went from being a key starter on a Western Conference Finals team in 2022-23, to being moved in and out of the starting lineup. He played in 68 games, but only started 39.

During the Lakers’ first round playoff exit against the Denver Nuggets, he averaged 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds with splits of 39.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 50 percent shooting from the free-throw line.