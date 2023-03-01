The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers for a battle out West! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Lakers were shot in the foot with the latest news about LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The King was spotted with a boot on his right foot last night in Memphis and now AD is out tonight as well as he will sit on a back-to-back. Things are not going great for the Lakers as they desperately needed a run right now to get them back into the postseason. Now, it will be tough as LA is (29-33) and 12th in the West.

OKC is a half-game behind the Lakers with a (28-33) record and 13th in the conference. This is a huge game for OKC as they have a chance to take advantage of a weaker LA lineup. It will be without their best player, however, as Shai Gilgious-Alexander is out for multiple reasons. Both teams are coming off losses last night and need a huge win tonight. Something has to give.

Here are the Lakers-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Thunder Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +3.5 (-108)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -3.5 (-112)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Thunder

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The three best players will not be on the court tonight for the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is also out with a right-ankle sprain. This is a huge blow to the team that is desperate for a win. They will be fighting hard all night trying to win against a struggling team as well. OKC won’t have SGA, so LA can take advantage of that even though they don’t have their stars tonight.

Malik Beasley and Jared Vanderbilt have been huge additions to this team. Vanderbilt is averaging 2.2 steals per game since he joined the Lakers and Beasley is averaging 1.8. Their ability to defend is exactly what this Lakers team needed as they had one of the worst defenses in the NBA prior to the trade deadline. Expect those two to continue to defend hard and if Rui Hachimura, Lonnie Walker, and Dennis Schroder can create some offense then they can cover this spread.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Joining SGA … Kenrich Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski are out as well. The team is thin and it will be tough for them to fight for a playoff spot with SGA out for an extended period of time. Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort become the top players for this team that is in need of scoring. Giddey averages 16 per game and Dort is right behind him at 14. Dario Saric scored 21 last game and can be a big option for them as well, especially tonight.

The biggest thing for OKC to cover this spread at home is by not allowing the Lakers to get multiple stops on defense in a row. In the game against the Dallas Mavericks, we saw the Lakers come back from 27 because they were able to defend at a high level. They also had AD and LeBron, but it was the defense that won them the game. LA is a lot thinner tonight and is vulnerable on the offensive end. OKC has a chance to win this game.

Final Lakers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This is a tough one to call with the four best players on the court all out tonight. I like the Lakers to keep it close and cover 3.5 on the road. Both teams are struggling so consider taking the under as well.

Final Lakers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Lakers +3.5 (-108); Under 227.5 (-110)