The Los Angeles Lakers just can’t catch a break. With the Purple and Gold already without LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, they also saw Dennis Schroder go down with a nasty-looking ankle injury.

Early in the game, Schroder tweaked his ankle while driving to the basket. He accidentally stepped on the foot of Thunder guard Isaiah Joe, causing his ankle to bend awkwardly.

Dennis Schroder goes down after suffering a nasty ankle sprain.

Schroder writhed in pain as he held his left ankle. Considering the nature of the injury and how bad it looked, it didn’t seem like the explosive playmaker would be able to return to the game.

Fortunately for the Lakers and their fanbase, Dennis Schroder appears to have avoided a serious setback. According to the latest reports, the team made him available after he got it re-taped in the locker room, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The last thing the Lakers would want is to see another player get sidelined because of an injury. LeBron James is out indefinitely with a foot injury, while Anthony Davis is dealing with a lower-body ailment of his own that forced him out against the Thunder.

Not to mention that D’Angelo Russell remains day-to-day because of a right ankle sprain.

Hopefully Schroder’s injury won’t worsen after returning for the Lakers against the Thunder. The team really needs all the healthy bodies they can have if they want to contend for a playoff spot, and any more absence could put them in big trouble.