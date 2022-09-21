Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina drops cryptic IG Story post after canceled press conference

The Los Angeles Lakers were supposed to provide the media with what appears to be some juicy details via press conference Tuesday, but that was scuttled just before its scheduled time. The reason for the nixing remains a mystery, paving the way for NBA fans to come up with countless theories, none more common than that it could possibly be a hint of the team’s next major move on Russell Westbrook.

Adding more fuel to the Russell Westbrook trade rumor fire is Nina Westbrook’s cryptic Instagram Story post shortly after the cancellation.

Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina, posted this on Instagram hours after the Lakers cancelled a press conference 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7lLQaw7Vt5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 21, 2022

It’s possible that Nina Westbrook’s post has absolutely nothing to do with the press conference. It’s not unusual for people to post adages on social media, after all. That being said, with the timing of the cancellation and the lingering rumor of a potential Russell Westbrook move, speculations of a major trade involving the former league MVP will continue to flood social media timelines. People are going to still connect the dots no matter how far they are from each other if it favors the narrative that they staunchly believe in.

In any case, the Lakers can expect to get plenty of questions with training camp just around the corner, particularly concerning the real status of Westbrook on the team. It should only get even more intriguing for Los Angeles going forward.

The Lakers are on the hook for $47.1 million after Russell Westbrook decided to pick up his player option back in June 2022.

Last season, Russell Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 34.3 minutes per game.