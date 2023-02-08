Russell Westbrook has heard his name swirling in Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors with the deadline approaching. It has now been revealed that Westbrook got into it with Lakers’ head coach Darvin Ham during a recent matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook and Ham had a brief verbal altercation during the halftime of the Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ham was upset with Westbrook staying on the floor after being subbed out in the second quarter.

Both men’s voices were raised in the locker room as they shouted back at one another. However, it eventually returned to Ham and Westbrook speaking about their game plan in the second half. While the Lakers fell to Oklahoma City, Ham rolled with Westbrook to end the game. The guard scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, his highest total in the fourth this season.

After the game, Darvin Ham and Westbrook made peace and dapped each other up, via Wojnarowski.

Russell Westbrook was the centerpiece of the Lakers proposed deal to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving. As Los Angeles looks to make moves around the trade deadline, Westbrook is sure to only hear his name pop up more.

Getting in a fight with your head coach is one way to ensure your departure from Los Angeles. Westbrook’s tenure with the Lakers has been rocky since his acquisitions. Even with Westbrook having one foot out the door, he is still beefing with Ham. This verbal disagreement could be the precursor to any Westbrook trade from the Lakers.