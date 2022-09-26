Lakers guard Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest on the need to feel wanted by LA

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook last season, he was a wanted commodity after finishing the 2021-22 season strong by dragging the razor-thin Washington Wizards into the postseason. LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly even met with Westbrook weeks before the trade was finalized, leading the three to agree on a common mission to put their egos aside and compete for a championship. But what a difference a year makes.

After a season plagued by fit issues, questions over role, and meme-worthy shooting displays, Russell Westbrook has been shopped around the league all offseason long, with the Lakers searching for pieces that better complement the LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led core. However, with trade talks having stalled, there are now rumblings that Westbrook will be asked to come off the bench, a huge ask for a former league MVP. It appears that he just isn’t wanted in Los Angeles anymore. But Westbrook, in typical fashion, just shrugged it off.

Speaking with ESPN, Russell Westbrook said that he doesn’t “need” to feel wanted by the Lakers.

“I need to just do my job. Whether I’m wanted or not doesn’t really matter. I think the most important thing is that I show up for work and I do the job like I’ve always done it: Be professional and go out and play my ass off and compete,” Westbrook said.

In his latter years with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Wizards, he’s had to shoulder a heavy offensive burden; perhaps another year of shedding old habits built off the need to carry his teams in the past is what Westbrook needs to revive his career. Westbrook appears to be best served in a role more reminiscent of his days with the Houston Rockets, when he functioned as a rim-running guard that complemented James Harden well enough.

Nonetheless, it’s good to see Russell Westbrook maintaining a sunny disposition in front of the media, as we’ve come to see him be prickly in years past when things don’t go his way. For the Lakers, it’s hard to envision a better scenario for the team than a Westbrook comeback season, as players of Westbrook’s pedigree don’t just grow on trees. LeBron and AD may be forced to make concessions, but if it means that Westbrook goes back to playing at his best, then it could very well be worth it.