If you watched Russell Westbrook last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, then you’re probably thinking that there’s something wrong with his shot. The fact that he shot just 29.8 percent from distance on 3.4 attempts per game could be seen as a testament to this fact.

Well, if you ask Russ, it seems like he doesn’t believe his shot is broken.

When asked what adjustments he made on his shot over the offseason, the former league MVP revealed that he actually did not do anything about his shooting form in the summertime (via Lakers reporter Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group):

“The quality of shots is important,” Westbrook said. “Making sure I’m not taking the bad ones is something I try to emphasize, attacking the basket.”

I guess the saying “don’t fix it if it ain’t broke” is applicable to this particular situation. Then again, more than a few folks out there would be willing to go out on a limb to say that Russ does have a problem with his shot.

To be fair, a couple of offseason videos of Russell Westbrook working on his jumper made their rounds on social media. In it, Russ is clearly seen putting in the work to make the necessary improvements on what many consider one of his biggest weaknesses:

Russell Westbrook is constantly working on his new jumper and we can't get enough of it 👀 (via harrington1313/IG)pic.twitter.com/RI18XR0Liq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 21, 2022

Lakers fans will be hoping that Russ is merely playing down the offseason improvements he’s made on his jumper. Perhaps a major surprise is coming on this front? Then again, I probably wouldn’t be betting money on this notion.