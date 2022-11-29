Published November 29, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors over the past few months, most notably in a potential trade to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. However, even if for just one night, Westbrook is proving that he belongs in purple and gold after asserting his authority on an overmatched Pacers interior.

With around 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Westbrook, donning a headband after suffering a nasty cut following a violent hit in their previous game against the San Antonio Spurs, drove on Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard. Westbrook blew by Nembhard easily, drawing three additional Pacers defenders in Aaron Nesmith, Bennedict Mathurin, and James Johnson. It didn’t matter, however.

After two pump fakes, Russell Westbrook got James Johnson up in the air. Johnson ended up wrapping his arms around Westbrook to prevent him from scoring, but it was all for naught as Westbrook powered through the contact for a ferocious and-one. And surely enough, there’s no better fan of Westbrook than himself when he’s in such a rhythm, as he broke out into a dance after the hoop and the harm.

Russell Westbrook has always been one to express his joy on the court with dance moves and fiery gestures, such as the iconic rock-the-baby celebration. Back when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook had a plethora of dance moves in his pre-game routine with former teammate Cameron Payne.

It’s good to see Westbrook be back to his enthusiastic self on the court, and the Lakers could be better off because of it. While Andrew Nembhard’s game-winner to seal the Pacers’ comeback victory is sure to steal headlines, it shouldn’t overshadow the solid game Westbrook had. In 27 minutes off the bench, Westbrook had 24 points on 10-18 shooting, as he continues to carve out a solid role for himself off the Lakers bench. Dance away, Russ.