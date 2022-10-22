Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism after he went 0-of-11 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Russ has had another rough start to the season, and it isn’t at all surprising that the pitchforks have already been brought out so quickly against the Los Angeles Lakers star.

For his part, however, new Lakers teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson was having none of the slander. JTA could not help but butt in as Westbrook was answering questions in the locker room right after the Clippers loss. Russ was asked by a reporter if his confidence has been affected by the team’s overall poor shooting, but before he could respond, Toscano-Anderson came to his defense (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

“Nope, because he keep teeling me too shoot,” Toscano-Anderson rebutted. “I miss a few shots. I appreciate that.”

JTA stood up for Russ after Westbrook was asked about his rough shooting night vs. the Clippers Respect 💯⁰ (via @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/flA2zrSEeA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2022

JTA looked Russ right in the eye as he thanked him for the constant encouragement, and you could clearly see in Westbrook’s reaction how much he appreciated his teammate’s strong message of support.

Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism, and this is going to be the trend for him for the foreseeable future. It’s great to see that his teammates have been very supportive of him. Apart from Toscano-Anderson, LeBron James also showed his support for the embattled Westbrook. The same has been the case for Patrick Beverley, who has been nothing but encouraging toward Russ since joining the Lakers in the offseason.

The Lakers need to rally behind Westbrook right now, and this is exactly what they’re doing.