Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James, son of superstar forward LeBron James, begins his NBA career in 2024. Ahead of his professional debut, Bronny celebrated his 20th birthday on Sunday. His mother, Savannah James, expressed her pride and support on Instagram, sending him heartfelt birthday wishes.

Bronny James parents greeting him on his special day

“Happy Birthday Bronny!!!!” Savannah said on an Instagram post. “Literally can’t with 20. Love you beyond words and so proud of you!! Keep being YOU!!!” The post included a baby photo of Bronny alongside a picture from his NBA Draft, capturing both his early years and his journey into the league.

LeBron joined the birthday festivities by posting several touching photos on his Instagram Stories.

One post highlighted a cherished childhood photo with his mother, Gloria James, while another showed Bronny proudly wearing his Lakers jersey. LeBron concluded the tributes with a heartfelt image of both him and Bronny in matching purple and gold jerseys accompanied by the message, “HBD young [king]. Love you.”

The Lakers superstar has often credited his wife, Savannah, for being the steady force behind the family, handling the spotlight and social media attention that comes with their fame.

Although both parents shared their love for Bronny on his birthday, Savannah was the first to kick off the celebrations, taking to social media to wish him a happy birthday before anyone else.

Savannah James playing NBA 2K with her son

The James family frequently shares personal moments with their fans. During the Lakers’ media day, LeBron openly talked about the real personality of Savannah James, who often appears composed, giving the press a glimpse into her more dynamic side.

“I have a video on my phone of Savannah playing NBA 2K. She does not play video games, but she went in practice mode and played with her son. On practice mode, I forgot to post it–I was going to post it for the world, but I have not yet,” said LeBron James.

LeBron later shared the video, giving them a peek at Savannah’s NBA 2K skills. Though the story has since expired, it highlighted a fun moment where Savannah, who had never played the game despite LeBron being featured in it for years, finally gave it a shot now that Bronny is in the game.

Bronny James first preseason game with the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers began their preseason by facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn't play, Bronny made his debut as a member of the Lakers.

In the game, Bronny James played for 16 minutes and scored two points, making just one of his six field goal attempts. However, he made an impact defensively, recording three blocks.

When asked about his initial impression of watching his son play in the preseason, James stated that it was too soon to form a judgment.

“I mean it's the first game. We've got three practices on our belt, today makes four. I think for Bronny, for everybody, we want to continue to try to get better and better,” said LeBron “You know it's always great to get things going, to see what we need to work on, to see ways we can continue to be better. It was great to see Bronny out there, it was great to see JJ [Redick].”

The Lakers are set to play their second preseason game Sunday against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena. After sitting out the first preseason game, LeBron James is prepared to hit the court. If he plays, fans could witness a historic moment if he shares the court with his son Bronny.