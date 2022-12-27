By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Victor Wembanyama is the undisputed top prospect of the 2023 NBA draft — there’s no denying this. But if it weren’t for the seven-foot Frenchman, G-League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson would likely be the consensus number-one pick. Henderson is starring on both ends in his second season with the Ignite.

In a recent interview with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Henderson revealed that two Los Angeles Lakers players, Russell Westbrook and the late, great Kobe Bryant, inspired him to become an elite basketball player:

“I grew up watching Kobe Bryant. He was my favorite player of all time.”

“I used to watch Russell Westbrook highlights before games. His aggressiveness is like that dog in you that you’ve got to have. I try to not mimic it, but see how I can bring that out of myself.”

Scoot Henderson, 18, is averaging 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across seven appearances with the Ignite this year. After connecting on just 17.1% of his three-pointers in his maiden season with the team, Henderson has improved his long-range efficiency by leaps and bounds. He’s converting a whopping 47.1% of his treys on 2.8 attempts per contest.

A hard-working player and explosive athlete, Henderson may very well end up being one of the better second-overall picks in recent memory. Molding his game and mentality after all-time greats in Westbrook and Bryant will only help him maximize his potential as an NBA player. It’s just unfortunate for the Lakers that the team won’t own its 2023 pick and, thus, won’t have a legit shot at drafting Henderson.