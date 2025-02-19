Luka Doncic is still easing his way into the Los Angeles Lakers (32-20) after being dealt from the Dallas Mavericks a few days before the NBA trade deadline. Not only is the star guard getting accustomed to a new team and city, he is still shaking off some injury rust.

Doncic missed more than a month and a half of action with a left calf strain before debuting with LA on Feb. 10. He averaged just 23.5 minutes in his first two games back from injury. The transition period is about to ramp up, however.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick does not expect the five-time All-NBA First-Teamer to have a minutes restriction moving forward, per Mark Medina. Considering a prior report indicated that Doncic would remain limited for the time being, this response is somewhat surprising.

Lakers will lean on Luka Doncic in the latter half of the season

Following the NBA All-Star break, which officially ends for LA when it faces the Charlotte Hornets (13-39) on Wednesday, Doncic will presumably carry a bigger share of the offensive responsibilities. He flashed his immense talents against the Utah Jazz but will now have the opportunity to dominate his opponent in Crypto.com Arena.

With the massive Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis blockbuster, the Lakers have outlined their long-term plans. Assuming the 25-year-old Slovenian eventually signs a contract extension, as is anticipated, he will serve as the franchise cornerstone for the next several years. LeBron James can leave the team knowing his successor is already on the roster. But Los Angeles is also focused on the present.

The Lakers won six straight games before losing to Utah before the All-Star break. They currently occupy the fifth slot in the Western Conference and are only three games behind the second-place Memphis Grizzlies. Potential defensive deficiencies and a lack of size could create problems for the rest of the campaign, but Luka Doncic has the power to neutralize the squad's issues with elite play.

He is averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.9 steals through 24 games this season. Apparently, Redick will remove his training wheels versus the Hornets. LA might witness its first Doncic takeover on Wednesday, starting at 10 p.m. ET.