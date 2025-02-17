There's more to the Luka Doncic trade story for Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison. Although he's received plenty of threats and protests about the move, he remained committed to his decision. According to The Athletic, he addressed the team the following morning in Cleveland, before they played the Cavaliers.

“Harrison told the bleary-eyed group that the team’s goal remained the same: Win a championship,” the report said. “Privately and publicly, Harrison has said he moved Dončić for (Anthony) Davis because he felt it gave Dallas the best chance at raising the Larry O’Brien trophy. Harrison’s belief is that Davis is a better cultural fit for what the Mavericks want to build.”

The general manager's concerns had to do with Doncic's health. He's missed a plethora of games this season, but there's more to the story. Harrison wasn't a fan of his demeanor, or how he would complain to the officials, among other things. Still, it was unexpected for the Mavericks to trade away their franchise cornerstone.

Either way, Harrison still believes that trading for Davis was the right move. However, there's been a nagging injury the newest star has been dealing with. Still, there was a surgery update for Davis that provided fans with a sigh of relief. He won't need surgery, but there's no timetable for his return.

Nico Harrison felt that Luka Doncic wouldn't help the Mavericks

Doncic's resume speaks for itself, especially considering how early he is in his career. Following his rookie season, he's made five consecutive All-NBA teams. Not to mention, they were all All-NBA first-team selections. He led the league in scoring last season and helped the Mavericks reach the NBA Finals.

Still, Harrison felt that the window was too short for them to capitalize on a championship. It's ironic because of the age difference between Davis and Doncic and their skill sets. The current Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward is dominant from the perimeter. His pick-and-roll play, basketball acumen, and playmaking ability are second to none.

On the flip side, Davis brings a much-needed defensive presence to Dallas. His rim protection, perimeter defense, and rebounding have earned him a barrage of All-NBA and All-Defensive awards. Despite the change of style, trading away the franchise guard/forward isn't a good look.

The Mavericks will need to win plenty of championships for this trade to be a win. Either way, it's a new change for both franchises, but one where Dallas could see plenty of regrets if they don't secure a championship.