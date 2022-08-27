During his day, Shaquille O’Neal was the most dominant big man in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers icon never failed to strike fear into the heart of his opponents — a feature that this beast of a man still carries to this very day.

As it turns out, however, not everyone is afraid of the 7-foot-1 giant. Internet sensation Hasbulla is one of the select few who has no fear whatsoever of O’Neal, and the former proved just that by knocking Shaq out with a single punch (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

The collab we never knew we needed 😅 (via @SHAQ) pic.twitter.com/nSJJMpUzqS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 27, 2022

To be fair, Shaq got caught by a sucker punch. He did not see that cross coming. It was a pretty solid hit, though, causing the Hall of Fame big man to get knocked out unconscious in majestic WWE fashion.

All jokes aside, though, it was an epic moment between Shaq and the 3-foot-4 internet superstar. Hasbulla rose to fame after his training videos went viral a couple of years back. He has since been seen with the biggest names in MMA, including former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Shaq and Hasbulla were in Australia together in what appears to be some sort of event. For his part, though, it wasn’t all fun and games for the NBA icon. He came to the country to meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who named O’Neal as part of the nation’s movement to promote the rights of its Indigenous people. Shaq has played many roles since his retirement from the NBA, but there’s no denying that this has got to be one of the noblest tasks he’s embarked on.