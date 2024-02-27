LeBron James' son Bronny James was recently removed from ESPN's 2024 NBA Mock Draft. LeBron proceeded to post and later delete multiple tweets about the situation, with one drawing backlash from fans. So what did the Los Angeles Lakers star write that had fans so fired up exactly?
“Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball,” James wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!”
Stephen A. Smith blames LeBron James, not the media
Fans immediately began to blame LeBron, referencing when LeBron said Bronny could help the Lakers in 2023-24. Stephen A. Smith echoed a similar sentiment on ESPN First Take Tuesday, ultimately placing the blame on LeBron James, via ClutchPoints.
“This is all his fault,” Smith said. “All of it… When we get to Bronny James, that kid has done nothing but work hard… Any attention that he's warranted has been because of his daddy. ‘I want to play with my son. I want to stay here until my son gets to the NBA'… When you're LeBron James and you've put the word out that you want to be with him, you put the word out that you want to play with him, you put the word out that you would be willing to go to any NBA team that picks him up.
“Knowing the power of LeBron James, how influential he can be. Now you gotta wonder, what team would draft Bronny James just so they could get LeBron James at age 40 or 41… When you have a mock draft that's put out, what they ain't supposed to do their job now? They do mock drafts every year… You're gonna tweet about folks needing to leave your son alone? You did that. It's not wrong, I'm not saying it's a crime. I'm just saying own it. It's you. It's not the media.”
Smith clearly thinks LeBron's previous comments have led to further pressure for Bronny.
Do you think LeBron James deserves blame for placing added pressure on Bronny?