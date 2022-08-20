Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time

Stephen A. Smith may be critical of LeBron James a lot of times, but he isn’t letting anyone disrespect the legacy of the Los Angeles Lakers star.

In the latest episode of First Take, Chris Russo snubbed LeBron from his Top 3 … heck, the NBA great didn’t even make his Top 5 ranking of the greatest NBA players of all time. Instead, Russo put Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson ahead of James.

Upon hearing the rather hot take, Smith couldn’t help but react and feel disappointed with his colleague. After all, while there are debates about James being the GOAT or greatest of all time, there is no doubt in Smith’s mind that LeBron is at least Top 3 at his worst.

Imagine how he’s feeling to hear someone not even name LeBron in their Top 3…

.@stephenasmith can't believe @MadDogUnleashed doesn't have Lebron James ranked in his top-three players of all-time 😂 pic.twitter.com/bltx47sd4d — First Take (@FirstTake) August 19, 2022

Stephen A. Smith–who went full savage mode on LeBron James and the Purple and Gold in their rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers–defended the Lakers star and noted how he is even “grossly underpaid.”

True enough, it’s weird to see anyone snub LeBron from their Top 5 list, let alone the Top 3. Anyone who does so is probably just a hater or a fan of a team that LeBron has destroyed in recent years.

As for Stephen A., he would probably not work with Skip Bayless once again since the FOX Sports commentator is one of the biggest haters of LeBron. Perhaps Smith won’t even consider jumping networks, with another FOX Sports analyst in Nick Wright even snubbing Michael Jordan from his Top 3.