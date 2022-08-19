The feud between the Los Angeles Lakers and their bitter cross-town opponents, the Los Angeles Clippers, still remains to be one of the most intense rivalries in all of the NBA. At this point, however, it’s not much of a contest. At least according to Stephen A. Smith.

The renowned ESPN broadcaster recently went on one of his trademark tirades as he took aim at LeBron James and the Lakers. Stephen A acknowledges that it’s huge that LeBron decided to stay in LA. However, Smith doesn’t believe that this changes the fact that the Clippers are still the much better team (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Ladies and gentlemen, there is no rivalry in LA,” Smith stated. “The Los Angeles Clippers have beaten the Lakers like 32 of the last 38 or 39 times. They beat them, I think it’s like seven straight. It’s been complete dominance. And last year they did it without Kawhi. Well, Kawhi’s coming back. With Paul George. They picked up John Wall, who is no scrub. … I got news for you: Lakers ain’t even the best team in LA. The Clippers are mopping the streets of LA with the Los Angeles Lakers.”

"There is no rivalry in LA. The Clippers have beaten the Lakers like 32 of the last 39 times. They beat them like 7 straight. It’s been complete dominance… The Clippers are mopping the streets of LA with the Lakers!" Agree with @stephenasmith? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/45DnbUNNga — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 18, 2022

That’s rough to hear for Lakers fans — even by Stephen A Smith’s standards. However, he’s just stating facts here. Recent history proves that the Clippers have far outclassed the Lakers.

LeBron’s decision to remain in LA is an undeniably major development for the Lakers organization. The King showed his commitment to the franchise by signing a new deal that will keep him with the team through 2024. Nevertheless, this doesn’t move the needle much for Stephen A:

“It’s a big deal because he wants to stay,” Stephen A continued. “But let’s not act like because he’s staying, we need to be having a championship conversation. Lakers ain’t a part of that equation.”

This could all change, of course, the moment the Lakers strike a deal that makes their lineup much better. Could this come in the form of a blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade? Surely, that potential development should change Stephen A’s tone a bit.