A lot of heads turned as soon as news hit that LeBron James agreed to a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth a whopping $97.1 million. That’s a whole lot of money, even for LeBron’s standards.

If you ask Stephen A Smith, however, the ESPN broadcaster firmly believes that the Lakers actually got LeBron for cheap. According to Stephen A, James deserves much more than just (almost) $50 million per season (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“He’s grossly underpaid,” Smith said. “… $97 million over the next two years is a bargain. He is box office. He just finished averaging 30 a game. He is still a sensational basketball player. … He is underpaid. He deserves more money.”

Regardless of his opinion, Stephen A Smith has a way of being compelling because of the way he argues his point. This is what has made him one of the most renowned sports broadcasters in the industry today.

Be that as it may, it does seem that he has a valid point here. From an outsider’s perspective, it would be easy to say that no man deserves (close to) $50 million a year to play basketball. However, if you take into consideration what Smith is saying about LeBron’s legacy and also what he brings to the table for the Lakers from a financial standpoint, it’s hard to dispute the notion that this is indeed a sound investment for LA.

For his part, though, it’s not as if LeBron James got robbed here. There’s really no need to feel sorry for this man.