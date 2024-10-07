On ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith was disgusted about how LeBron and Bronny James have been treated after the Los Angeles Lakers preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

“I've been very disgusted at the cynics out there who've gotten at LeBron [James] about this… He's earned the right to facilitate [Bronny] being a teammate of his [on the Lakers]… If it was somebody else, we wouldn't be saying it,” Smith said on ESPN's First Take.

Bronny was the No. 55 pick by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft. Headlines surrounded the team and the entire league that he wouldn't go anywhere else but Los Angeles. Regardless, it marked the first time in NBA history that a father and son played simultaneously, let alone on the same team.

The move hasn't come without its share of heat though. Rumors circulated and started during the Lakers' Summer League. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was accused of saying Bronny isn't a pro. Although that was quickly squashed by Brown, it ignited the carousel of constant media attention to Bronny.

Why does Stephen A. Smith believe people are mad at Lakers' LeBron, Bronny James?

People watching basketball and beyond could see the move as a blatant case of nepotism. Some would have a point, as Bronny didn't have the best collegiate career. Despite Bronny recovering from cardiac arrest, his freshman season with the USC Trojans wasn't stellar. The freshman averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He had flashes of potential but looked like a raw prospect. Still, Bronny entered the draft and was selected.

For LeBron, this marks something historic. Although he's won multiple NBA MVPs, Finals MVPs, championships, and numerous other accolades, this ranks at the top of his list. Entering his 22nd season, LeBron has done about everything there is to do. Now, it's making more history by playing with Bronny.

Still, some people might see this as LeBron inflating his ego. However, the opportunity to play with your son is something that just about every player could dream of. Regardless, haters will still hate and find any reason to do so. Also, LeBron is still on a quest for his fifth ring. After winning one in 2020, he's been knocked out of the playoffs every season.

The Lakers will look to match the Celtics in total championships this season. It'll remain a mystery to see if Bronny will have an impact on that quest.