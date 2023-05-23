Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic narrowly missed out on his third-consecutive NBA MVP Award this season. He’s not thinking about that though, as he and the Nuggets are preparing for the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance.

Jokic called out those who think Joel Embiid’s performance in the playoffs takes away from the Philadelphia 76ers star’s MVP season.

“I don’t think about MVPs anymore. People are just mean & saying that [Joel] Embiid shouldn’t have won it. I think he should have won it,” Jokic said. “He was playing extremely, extremely tough basketball through the whole season.”

On the back of another incredible regular season with the Nuggets, Jokic is playing even better in the playoffs. He notched his eighth triple-double this postseason in a series-clinching Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, more than any player in a single postseason.

Embiid led the league in scoring for the second straight season, probably giving him a slight edge over Jokic for MVP. He and Jokic, among other players, have battled for the NBA’s top individual honor each of the last three seasons. Their battles are always must-watch, though they’ve come few and far between with the two playing in different conferences.

This season had the potential for a clash of the titans in the NBA Finals, but Embiid and the Sixers were bounced in the second round for the fifth time in the last six seasons. The Nuggets have made two conference final appearances with Nikola Jokic leading the way, something the Sixers have yet to do once with Joel Embiid.