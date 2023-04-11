A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without one of their most important players on Tuesday when they battle LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament. This is after the three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert got himself suspended by the Timberwolves following an in-game altercation with teammate Kyle Anderson.

Being that he is Charles Barkley, the Hall of Famer could not help but take a jab (pun intended) at Gobert during Tuesday’s NBA on TNT pre-game broadcast. As always, Sir Charles showed no mercy for the embattled Timberwolves big man:

“I’m Rudy Gobert… You can't hit somebody and run backwards." Charles Barkley’s got jokes today 🤣💀pic.twitter.com/WESG3ILwhn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 11, 2023

Barkley playfully hit co-anchor Kenny Smith before quickly walking backward in an attempt to imitate Gobert’s incident with Anderson. Chuck even said that “I’m Rudy Gobert,” before stating that “you can’t hit somebody and run backwards.” That’s savage.

However, what’s even more savage is that for the Timberwolves, they were left with no other choice but to punish their star big man in what will be the most important game of the season for them thus far. There was simply no excuse for Gobert’s actions during the game, which forced Minnesota’s hand.

A loss for the Timberwolves against the Lakers will result in Minnesota having to battle the winners of the other Play-In Game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans. Another defeat will eliminate the Wolves from the playoffs altogether, and you can be sure that there’s going to be a lot of finger-pointing in the direction of Rudy Gobert if that happens.