Former NBA player turned Grizzlies commentator Brevin Knight is no stranger to LeBron James‘ greatness. As a player, Knight went just 3-14 against James throughout his 12 year career in the league. Now the play-by-play man for the Grizzlies, Knight got a glimpse of how good James still can be during the first round of this year’s NBA Playoffs when the Lakers dismissed Memphis in six relatively easy games. Now up 3-2 over the Golden State Warriors with a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals tonight, the Lakers are playing as well as anybody in the league. Accordingly, Knight has pegged them as his pick to win the NBA Finals, albeit not for the reasons you might think.

“I’m of course, keen on this Lakers-Warriors [series] because [the Lakers] knocked out my Grizzlies,” said Knight on a recent appearance on The Legends Lounge podcast. “I also at the beginning of the year said the Lakers would win the championship.”

“And so now I got to continue to stay on this bandwagon,” Knight elaborated. “I got to stay on the bandwagon of them winning the championship.

“I felt that LeBron James felt disrespected the years before because of the injuries, because of not making the playoff runs, having Anthony Davis people put the asterisk next to the championship that you won because it was in the bubble. And so I thought that this was going to be a time that he was going to be healthy, give himself an opportunity to prove people wrong. And when you get players of that caliber, you give them life again, you give them something to play for.”

“And in Year 20, I think he needed something to play for. And all of those grumblings [that he’s] number ten, in terms of the best players in the NBA. A lot of people had [him] just at ten, nine. All of that was fuel to his fire, so I thought that that would be enough for him to show his greatness again”