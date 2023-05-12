Despite playing just six playoff games this year, Grizzlies wing (well, soon-to-be former Grizzlies wing) Dillon Brooks has been the most controversial player in this year’s NBA playoffs. During the Grizzlies’ first round series against the Lakers, Brooks took it upon himself to be LeBron James’ personal tormentor, antagonizing the Lakers legend and dismissing him as “old.” While Brooks proved his bona fides as an All-Defense second teamer with his effort against James, he also missed just about every shot he took as the Lakers humiliated the Grizzlies in six games. In fact, Brooks was so deleterious on and off the court that the Grizzlies won’t even try to retain him in free agency this summer. As such, Brevin Knight, the team’s play-by-play commentator and a former NBA player, weighed in on Dillon Brooks, lamenting that Brooks didn’t provide the same spark that he did all season.

“I thought that for Dillon,” Knight said during an appearance on an episode of the Legends Lounge podcast, “[an]extra spotlight was put onto a situation that didn’t need extra spotlight. We already were going into the game with less players, you’re going into the game in a lesser situation, you didn’t need to add fuel to that in any way.”

“And then when you do those type things,” Knight added “now you have to be there to back it up and not back it up with just scoring…Dillon’’s influence on a game was way bigger than scoring and it’s been that way since he’s coming to the NBA and I thought they didn’t get that influence from him, which is the defensive plays, the energy plays, the forcing turnovers, the getting the crowd involved in the game because of those hustle plays.”

“[Against the Lakers] They missed out on that part. The shot making wasn’t there. But guess what, you’re going to make or miss shots.That’s what this league is. We had a lot of guys not make shots, if you want to be honest, in that series. But it was the other things that he had done so well throughout the year that they weren’t able to get in that series and I think because of the extra spotlight now, it just made it that much more of a magnifying moment.”