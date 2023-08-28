The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most decorated franchises in NBA history. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Lakers also cater to a huge market. In fact, anyone who plays for the Lakers often give themselves a good chance at making a name in the NBA.

Furthermore, with several great players suiting up for the team, including the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, etc., there's no question that several NBA players want to suit up for the Lakers. But while several players have made history with the Lakers, a handful could only stay with the team for a limited time. Nevertheless, it was probably still a privilege to able to don the Lakers' uniform on the NBA hardwood, no matter how briefly. For this piece, let's take a look at 10 Lakers players who had the shortest career on the team.

10. Mac McClung – 21.8 minutes

It's a shame that the Lakers didn't take their chance on Mac McClung, who had the tools to become the next Alex Caruso after the latter's departure. Add on some athleticism and McClung could've given the Lakers some meaningful minutes during the 2021-22 season. After showcasing his wares in the NBA Summer League and the G-League, the high-flying G-League champion was called up to the Chicago Bulls before playing a single game for the Lakers. In limited minutes, McClung would tally six points and three rebounds, including an emphatic reverse dunk. Years later, McClung would become a NBA Slam Dunk Champion.

9. Sekou Doumbouya – 16.4 minutes

In the 2021-22 season, the Lakers were searching for answers in their frontcourt, especially with the injury-riddled Anthony Davis. After signing with the South Bay Lakers, the former first-round pick was given a chance by the Lakers to showcase his wares by playing him for two games. In each game, Doumbouya played in eight minutes. In limited action, he tallied 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per outing before the Lakers waived him. However, he did have a solid Lakers debut.

8. Elias Harris – 11.4 minutes

Hailing all the way from Germany, Elias Harris made his NBA dream come true during the 2013-14 NBA season after a solid showing in the NBA Summer League. Unfortunately, his NBA dream only lasted for two games, 11.4 minutes of action to be exact. However, not all is lost for Harris. In fact, after his NBA stint, Harris would go on to become a three-time Bundesliga champion.

7. Nigel Hayes – 10.7 minutes

After making waves in the NCAA with Wisconsin, Hayes went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft. As a result, he played for the Westchester Knicks of the G-League before briefly joining the rebuilding Lakers squad. He only played in two games and a total of 10.7 minutes of action in a Lakers uniform. As a Laker, he averaged 1.5 points and 1.0 assists per game. During the same season, Hayes managed to play for two more NBA teams in the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings.

6. Shea Seals – 9.0 minutes

Unlike the previously mentioned players in this list, Shea Seals played more games with four. However, in those four games, Seals only saw action for 2.3 minutes per game. In limited action, Seals managed to average 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, his brief stint with the Lakers would also be his only appearance in the NBA. Nevertheless, he can certainly find solace in playing alongside one of the best in Kobe Bryant. Fast forward to today, Seals is serving as an assistant coach for the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.

5. Derrick Williams – 8.5 minutes

After becoming the second overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Derrick Williams hardly translated his college success into the NBA. He suited up for multiple teams in the NBA, including a brief one with the Lakers. After playing in China, Williams signed a 10-day contract with the Purple and Gold. His Lakers debut saw him only play for 25 seconds before playing his final outing in a Lakers uniform. Williams' final Laker game saw him tally two points and one rebound before taking his talents overseas for good.

4. Darius Johnson-Odom – 5.6 minutes

Unlike most of the players in this list, Darius Johnson-Odom was able to play for four games in a Lakers uniform in the NBA. Unfortunately, he only played 1.5 minutes per outing. Those four games were also forgettable, as Johnson-Odom just couldn't buy a bucket. However, he did impress for the Lakers, just in the developmental league. Fortunately for him, Johnson-Odom still managed to extend his NBA lifeline by playing for the Philadelphia 76ers a season later, but that was it.

3. Lester Conner – 5.0 minutes

Lester Conner had a journeyman NBA career after his four seasons with the Golden State Warriors. But after playing for several NBA teams, Conner played for the Los Angeles Lakers during his curtain season. In two games, Conner played for a total of five minutes. He also registered the final two free throws in a victory over the Warriors to conclude a lengthy NBA career.

2. Zach Norvell Jr. – 4.9 minutes

The 2019-20 season was a memorable one for the Lakers franchise. As we all know, LeBron James finally delivered a championship to the Purple and Gold after a decade since Kobe Bryant did it back in 2010. Unfortunately, Norvell wasn't able to stay long enough to celebrate with the Lakers. Midway through the season, Norvell was waived by the team. However, as a Laker, Norvell did show some flashes for the Purple and Gold during the Summer League and the preseason.

1. Jerome Henderson – 3.0 minutes

Among the players in this list, Henderson had the shortest stint as a Laker. Suiting up for only one game, Henderson only enjoyed his time as a Laker for three minutes. Nevertheless, in limited action, he still managed to tally four points and one rebound in his lone game with the Purple and Gold. After his stint with the Lakers, Henderson managed to return to the NBA a season later with a short stint with the Milwaukee Bucks.