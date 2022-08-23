RUMOR: 2 potential trade targets after Kevin Durant destroys Lakers’ Kyrie Irving dreams

Other than a few new signings in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t made any major moves this offseason. There were some rumors they’d try to trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who looked likely to leave after Kevin Durant expressed his desire to be moved. But, on Tuesday, KD rescinded his request and will now stay put, paving the way for Kyrie to also remain in New York.

That now means the Lakers are completely out on Kyrie. But, they’ve already shifted their focus to two other players on the trade market: Utah Jazz veterans Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic, as Shams Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. Via Evan Sidery:

Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic are two potential trade targets to keep an eye for the Lakers, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) August 23, 2022

Not exactly game-changers for LA, but potentially a couple of solid additions. Beverley is a hard-nosed, defensive-minded guard who would certainly fit in nicely with LeBron James because of his work ethic and desire to win. Last season, Pat Bev played a key part in helping the Minnesota Timberwolves return to the playoffs before he was involved in the Rudy Gobert blockbuster this summer, ultimately ending up in Utah.

As for Bogdanovic, he’d make the Lakers better from a shooting standpoint. The Croatian is one of the better snipers in the league, draining 39.2% of his threes in nine NBA seasons.

At this point, Darvin Ham’s squad isn’t going to acquire a star. There is still a small possibility Russell Westbrook is shipped out of town, but it feels very unlikely with training camp not too far away.

Keep an eye on Beverley and Bogdanovic. Perhaps they do end up on the Lakers when it’s all said and done.