RUMOR: Carmelo Anthony linked to Nets, Warriors amid contract extension impasse with Lakers

At this point, it seems that Carmelo Anthony’s stint with the Los Angeles Lakers will come to an end after just one season. The 10-time All-Star remains to be a free agent at the moment, as he has yet to secure a new deal with LA. Right now, a few teams might be circling on the 38-year-old veteran.

Two teams that Melo is now being linked to are the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors. NBA insider Steve Bulpett talked up the possibility of Brooklyn signing Anthony on a discount (via Sean Deveney of heavy.com)

“The possibility is there for that because Anthony, maybe he can contribute but his (salary) number would not be very big. If you’re Brooklyn, that is the positive,” Bulpett said.

An anonymous NBA general manager also told Deveney that Anthony to the Warriors could be a real thing. Golden State just lost several players to free agency, and Melo could be a noteworthy addition for them:

“It would be a nice story, if he could win a ring there to end his career,” the GM said. “Golden State has the room for him. He can make shots and they can hide up his defense, which is one of the big problems with adding him. He’d take the minimum. They have a lot of young guys on that roster, they could do with another veteran and those guys all know Carmelo from Team USA. I do not know if they would really take that plunge on him, but it does make some sense.”

Carmelo Anthony is now entering the 20th season of his career, and he is currently one of the oldest players in the league. Be that as it may, Melo has proven that he can still be a solid contributor to his team and that he can still play. The end is near for Anthony and he’s going to be hanging it up soon, but at this point, there’s still some gas left in the tank.