RUMOR: Lakers in contact with at least 5 teams about Russell Westbrook trade

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers’ attempts to try and offload Russell Westbrook this summer, the harsh reality is that the market for the former league MVP is as dry as it has ever been. You can’t blame the Lakers for a lack of effort, though.

According to NBA insider Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, general manager Rob Pelinka has been in contact with at least five opposing teams about a potential Russ deal:

This offseason alone, Pelinka has spoken to no less than five rival teams about Westbrook, multiple league sources told Hoops Wire.

The report did not indicate which teams these are, but the Indiana Pacers and the Utah Jazz have been the two sides that have been heavily linked to the embattled former All-Star. The Jazz finally pulled the trigger on a Donovan Mitchell trade on Thursday, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Whether or not this impacts their supposed interest in Westbrook, however, remains to be seen.

Amico also reports, though, that due to the lack of significant movement, it’s also very much possible that Westbrook ends up running it back with LA this coming season:

So far, though, the Lakers are close on nothing and are starting to suspect that Westbrook will be back for at least the start of the season, sources added.

Just imagine how Russell Westbrook must feel about all this. Let’s also not forget that LA just brought in Patrick Beverley to the squad, who happens to be his biggest arch-rival in the entire NBA. It goes without saying that Russ just isn’t in a great place right now.