Published November 11, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Officially, LeBron James is listed as day-to-day with a left adductor strain. However, NBA guru Shams Charania also reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers intend to have their superstar sit out their next two games, thereby giving him a total of eight days to rest up and recuperate.

That wasn’t all that Shams reported on Thursday. According to the renowned NBA insider, the Lakers could also be in the market for some much-needed reinforcements in the wing. Shams reports that this could come in the form of Moe Harkless, Joe Wieskamp, and Tony Snell:

“It will also be curious. Are they gonna sign a player out on the free agent market now that they might need additional wing help?” Shams said. “They worked out Moe Harkless recently, and I’m told the Lakers also held free-agent workouts with Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell.”

LeBron won’t be out for too long, and he should be back in the mix sooner rather than later. This could come as soon as next Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

Nevertheless, there’s no denying that the Lakers are in desperate need of some shooting. All three of the aforementioned players are adept in this particular facet of the game, and they could be the answer to LA’s troubles this season.

Harkless, Wieskamp, or Snell won’t be a one-stop solution for the Lakers, but their firepower off the bench is something that should help the team moving forward. Coach Darvin Ham has made the most out of previously unknown wingman Matt Ryan, so perhaps the Lakers can benefit from adding these types of players on the roster. I mean, it probably won’t hurt, right?