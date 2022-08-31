RUMOR: Lakers’ intriguing stance on 3-team Donovan Mitchell deal with Jazz, Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain open to be the third team to help facilitate the deal between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks for Donovan Mitchell.

It has been reported previously that there’s a “decent chance” the Lakers could get involved in the potential deal, especially since the Jazz want four unprotected first-rounders for Mitchell. Utah exec Danny Ainge apparently has his eyes on LA’s 2027 and 2029 picks.

Now, according to Marc Berman of New York Post, things haven’t changed in that regard. Interestingly, the Lakers are also said to be “open to discussions and still are interested in forward Cam Reddish.”

Considering that Knicks president Leon Rose has stood firm on offering just two unprotected first round picks along with just conditional picks, New York might really need the help of the Lakers to pull off the trade.

It is unknown how it will work out for the three teams, though, especially since the Lakers would likely want to move Russell Westbrook and get something significant in exchange for helping facilitate the deal.

The Knicks made the trade discussions a little bit complicated by signing RJ Barrett to a contract extension, though they are still expected to pursue Donovan Mitchell. Now, the question remains whether the Jazz can get the treasure trove of picks they are looking for. If the Lakers do get involved, that trade might come down soon.