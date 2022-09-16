RUMOR: The Bojan Bogdanovic, Terry Rozier trade that Lakers discussed with Jazz, Hornets before Donovan Mitchell blockbuster

Before the Utah Jazz made the decision to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Lakers were apparently discussing a four-team trade with them alongside the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks.

In the said trade talks mentioned by The Athletic, the Lakers would have landed both Bojan Bogdanovic and Terry Rozier. While other specific details of the trade were not mentioned, it’s easy to assume that it would have brought Mitchell to the Knicks.

Unfortunately, the trade did not push through, with the Lakers’ “lack of interest” in trading their first round picks, as well as taking another big contract being the biggest hindrances.

For what it’s worth, the Lakers continue to be linked with Bogdanovic. They were also said to be interested in Jordan Clarkson, though it remains to be seen if they will be able to reach a deal.

In previous reports, the Lakers and Jazz were said to be far apart from their negotiations. Utah believes they can get at least a first-round pick for each of their veteran players, so it’s possible they are still targeting that from the Purple and Gold.

Despite the lack of traction in getting a deal done with Utah, the Lakers aren’t stopping from filling in their roster to prepare for a potential title contention in 2022-23. Recently, they brought back Dennis Schroder and signed him to a one-year deal for $2.64 million. There could be more moves in line for the team, and it’s definitely work keeping an eye on them as the new campaign nears.