RUMOR: The real reason why ‘everybody wants’ Lakers’ 2027, 2029 picks, revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers’ two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 have been the talk of town as of late, and for good reason.

During the Donovan Mitchell trade saga, the Lakers had been mentioned as a potential third team to help facilitate the deal. Utah Jazz boss Danny Ainge was reportedly coveting those two picks from LA, so much so that they were even willing to take Russell Westbrook and the financial hit that comes with him if those assets were involved.

Apparently, however, it’s not only Ainge who wants those picks. According to a league executive interviewed by Heavy.com, “everybody wants those” two picks if they can get them unprotected. After all, the expectations are the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 selections would all be top picks.

“The two Lakers’ picks are the most powerful thing as far as picks go in the league right now,” the anonymous NBA exec shared. “Everyone expects them to be top picks and if you can get them unprotected, everybody wants those.:

For what it’s worth, the Lakers know the value of the picks they have, which is why they have been adamant on giving up just one in any trade.

“The Lakers only want to give up one and now you have to be thinking, if you’re the Lakers, OK, (Malik) Beasley and Bogdanovic and Jarred Vanderbilt for one of these picks and Russ? Or, you know, Clarkson or Conley in there? You’re going to want three of those five players, give up Westbrook and only deal off one of the picks. Danny might get more picks if he sells those off individually but he is not going to get better picks, and that is the thing the Lakers have as an advantage,” the exec added.

It remains to be seen what the Purple and Gold plan to do with their roster and picks. After making the trade for Patrick Beverley, Westbrook’s future with the team has been put into question once again. Many believe LA will trade the explosive guard, but in order to do so, teams might force the Lakers to give up their two valuable picks.

For now, fans can only wait and see what the team will do. If anything, at least they don’t seem to have an issue retaining Russ if they have no other choice.