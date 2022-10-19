RUMOR: Woj reveals Rob Pelinka, Lakers’ roster plans that will require some patience

Los Angeles Lakers fans waiting for Rob Pelinka and co. to quickly make some roster changes after their rather poor showing during the NBA Opening Night will be disappointed.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers have no plans to tweak their roster, at least not right now. The veteran NBA insider claimed that the Purple and Gold franchise is going to wait until at least after Thanksgiving to see what moves they can make to improve their roster.

Pelinka and the Lakers are apparently waiting to see which teams will struggle and choose to turn their focus on rebuilding or tanking for Victor Wembanyama instead of competing.

“I’m told to expect Rob Pelinka and the Lakers to wait until post-Thanksgiving, 20 games into the season and see what teams may start pivoting, who don’t start off well,” Woj explained.

That is definitely an intriguing plan that could work well for the Lakers, especially since they have a few assets like their 2027 and 2029 picks that are widely considered to be powerful. However, that also means fans will have to see more similar performances like their Tuesday showing for 20 or more games before they can expect any change.

Not that the Lakers don’t have the ability to improve. They could very well turn things around with their current roster. However, the team has done so little so far to raise hopes up of a big leap. They played really bad during the preseason, and against the Golden State Warriors, their lack of shooters were exposed.

For now, the LA faithful can only stay patient and hope for the best for the team.