It's been weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers were swept by the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets, prompting 38-year-old LeBron James to contemplate retirement. Since LeBron's declaration, the media has been buzzing as to whether or not the King's retirement is actually a possibility now. But Dwyane Wade believes that's not happening.

Wade, a close friend of James, played with him in their short but very successful time together with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, a time when the Heat were simply a juggernaut team that the entire league had no answer to, winning two championships in four seasons. Wade has been able to know LeBron inside and out, from his way of approaching the game, down to his personality and belief, so when he heard about him possibly retiring after this recently concluded season,

Wade gave his honest opinion about it on the Club Shay Shay podcast, stating that he doesn't see LeBron retiring:

“You’re talking about the guy who just had 40-10-9 in his last game [with the Lakers]?… I just want to make sure we’re talking about the same guy. All my money is still in my pocket, I ain’t buying nothing. It’s the moment after the game, man. It’s a lot. Obviously, what they came back from, shout out to the Lakers making the moves that they did for making that push,” Wade said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dwyane Wade believes Bron's comments were more “spur of the moment” type of comment, and understandably so. LeBron James' last game of this season was in a game knee-deep in the playoffs, a game where, at 38 years old, he played the entire 48 minutes, scored 40 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out nine assists. Forget the fact that a basketball player his age would already be retired by this point, any player would have been extremely exhausted from that kind of show, and considering his age, it shouldn't come as a shock for him to make these retirement statements.

“I looked at that and thought ‘I ain’t buying that’. I know when the season is over and they’re asking [LeBron James] this question in this moment. But also I know, when he gets away, when he goes to Mexico or goes away to the south of France on his Yacht for the summer, he’s gonna look around and say ‘Okay, the King coming back',” Wade added.