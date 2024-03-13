The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off back-to-back victories as they look to avenge their last loss to the Kings when they head out on the road in Sacramento in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Lakers-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Los Angeles () takes their show on the road to Sacramento for a crucial matchup against the high-flying Kings. This Pacific Division rivalry is heating up as both teams fight for playoff seeding. Expect the Kings' electric offense, led by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, to try and outrun the Lakers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis need to establish their presence down low and slow the Kings' pace. This game is all about tempo, the team that controls the rhythm will likely take home the victory. Buckle up for a fast-paced, entertaining California battle!
Sacramento () gets set to defend their home court against a revitalized Lakers squad in this Wednesday night clash. While the Kings hold the season series advantage, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are finding their rhythm, presenting a serious challenge to Sacramento's explosive offense. De'Aaron Fox and the Kings need to maintain their blistering pace and share the ball to break down LA's defense. Domantas Sabonis must be a force inside to counter Davis. This matchup could be decided in the trenches, so rebounding and physicality will be critical for the Kings' success.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Lakers-Kings Odds
Los Angeles Lakers: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -124
Sacramento Kings: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +106
Over: 239.5 (-110)
Under: 239.5 (-110)
How to Watch Lakers vs. Kings
Time: ET/PT
TV:
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Despite recent struggles, the Los Angeles Lakers have a compelling case to cover the -1.5 spread on the road against the Kings this Wednesday night.
LeBron's Late-Season Surge: LeBron James has a knack for raising his game when it matters most. As the playoffs loom, he's hitting his stride, likely to elevate his already impressive numbers against a familiar rival.
Anthony Davis, when healthy, has been a force to be reckoned with. While consistency has been an issue, his potential for a breakout game against the Kings' interior defense is significant. If Davis establishes himself inside, it opens up opportunities for the rest of the Lakers.
While Sacramento boasts an explosive offense, their defense has been inconsistent. The Lakers, with their size and athleticism, can take advantage of these weaknesses, especially inside the paint.
With a tight playoff race in the West, the Lakers sense a must-win situation. This underdog mentality can sometimes spark surprising performances, and the potential for a close, hard-fought game favors the Lakers to cover the narrow spread.
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
Don't write off the Sacramento Kings as underdogs against the Lakers this Wednesday night. While the Lakers may be finding their groove, the Kings pose a serious threat and could easily cover the +1.5 spread.
The Kings have been a different beast in their own arena. The energy of their fans and familiarity with their court gives them an undeniable edge. Facing a less-than-stellar Lakers road record further bolsters those chances.
The Kings are masters of up-tempo basketball. Fox's speed and Sabonis' all-around play create a dynamic duo that can overwhelm slower-paced teams. If they force the Lakers into a run-and-gun style, Sacramento holds the advantage.
While the Lakers' roster is top-heavy, the Kings have been getting incredible production from their bench. This depth could be the difference-maker in a tight game, allowing them to wear down LA's stars.
Domantas Sabonis is a rebounding machine, and the Kings have shown the ability to dominate the boards. This will prove crucial in limiting the Lakers' second-chance opportunities and potentially kickstarting their fast break offense.
Being the underdog can often fuel a team's fire. The Kings have the chance to make a statement against a Lakers squad. This could lead to surprising levels of focus and intensity, which often translate to unexpectedly close games and a cover of the spread on their home court.
Final Lakers-Kings Prediction & Pick
While the Lakers boast star power, the Kings' well-rounded game, homecourt edge, and the potential for a close, scrappy battle point towards Sacramento covering the spread. The way that the Kings have played at home with their 17-12 home record and the way that the Lakers have struggled away from Cypto.com Arena with a 12-19 record, the Kings should be primed to take advantage and keep their winning ways going against the Lakers covering the spread yet again on their home court.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Lakers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +1.5 (-110), Over 239.5 (-110)