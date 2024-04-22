The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in the second game of their seven-game series. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Lakers dropped game one 114-103. LeBron James and Anthony Davis had great games, though. Combined, the two superstars had 59 points, 11 assists, and 20 rebounds. DeAngelo Russell had 13 points, but he took 20 shots in the loss. As a team, the Laker shot just under 50 percent from the field, but they made just eight threes. Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt are both out for this game, but Davis and James should be active.
The Nuggets outscored the Lakers 57-43 in the second half to win the game. Nikola Jokic led the team with 32 points, seven assists, and 12 rebounds in the win. Jamal Murray recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists, as well. Michael Porter Jr also contributed 19 of his own points. As a team, the Nuggets shot 46.1 percent from the field, but they took just six free throws.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 Odds
Los Angeles Lakers: +7.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +240
Denver Nuggets: -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -295
Over: 223.5 (-110)
Under: 223.5 (-110)
How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: TNT
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Los Angeles had the Nuggets on the ropes in the first half, and that is what happens when LeBron and Davis play well. They were not able to keep it going in the second half, but their first half is a lot to build off. With Davis and James playing well, the Lakers are a tough team to beat. If they can play well, and the Lakers repeat their first half performance, they will cover this spread.
The Lakers need to control Jokic. Jokic is not an easy player to contain, but if they can do that just a little bit, it is going to make this game much easier. Whether it is a double team in the post, or figuring out how to make sure he does not touch the ball as much, the Lakers have to contain Jokic. If they can do this, they will cover the spread.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Denver is a solid defensive team. They held teams to the fourth-lowest field goal percentage in the regular season, and eighth-lowest three-point percentage. Their good defensive is evident as they held the Lakers to 103 points in game one. During the season, Denver was 37-7 when they allowed less than 110 points. If their defense continues to shine, the Nuggets are going to cover this spread at home.
Denver was 40-14 when Jokic scored at least 25 points this season. The Lakers key is to slow down Jokic, but the Nuggets have to make sure that does not happen. When Jokic scores, the Nuggets win. He can get it done on the boards, and passing the ball, but the scoring seems to be the most important. If he can get going, and have another one of his good games, the Nuggets are going to win this game.
Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
Jokic is extremely hard to bet against. He is the best player in the NBA, and has a chance to lead the Nuggets to a win anytime he plays. However, if LeBron and Davis are on, they are going to be a good team. I am going to take the Lakers to keep this game close and cover the spread.
Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Lakers +7.5 (-112)