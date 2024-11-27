ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Lakers-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Spurs Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

San Antonio Spurs: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, Spectrum Sportsnet

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Los Angeles is a very good offensive team. They are scoring 116.4 points per game, which is the ninth-best in the NBA. Along with that, the Lakers are shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three. Those two numbers both rank in the top 10 in the NBA. The Lakers also take the most free throws in the NBA. They are able to get to the basket, and get to the charity stripe often. If they can continue to be solid on offense, the Lakers will win this game.

In their first game against the Spurs, the Lakers won by five points. They were able to put up 120 points in that game, as well. Scoring that much against San Antonio is not easy this season. The Lakers shot 50 percent from the field, and 45.2 percent from three in the win. They also took 23 free throws while turning the ball over just 10 times. JJ Reddick demands hard work and effort from his team, and that is exactly what they gave him against the Spurs in the first matchup. If they can have a similar game, the Lakers will cover the spread.

Anthony Davis scored 40 points in that first game against the Spurs. Davis leads the team with 30.1 points per game, and 11.1 rebounds. LeBron James is having yet another great season as he is scoring 23.6 points per game and dishing out 9.1 assists. Davis and James are playing great basketball right now, and the Lakers need that to continue Wednesday night.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs are on a three-game win streak, and they are now above .500 for the season. Eight of their nine wins have come at home, as well. In their last three games, the Spurs have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, and Golden State Warriors. Two of those teams have a real chance of being the last team standing in the Western Conference, so those are a couple very good wins for the Spurs. San Antonio needs to continue to play as they have been if they want to make it four wins in a row.

The Lakers can play offense, but San Antonio is usually a good defensive team. On their win streak, the Spurs have allowed less than 105 points twice. Additionally, the Spurs are allowing the fifth-fewest points per game in the NBA, and teams have the sixth-lowest field goal percentage against them. San Antonio does a good job staying out of foul trouble, as well. If they can have another good defensive game, the Spurs will be able to win this game at home.

Final Lakers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are a much better team this season, but I do think the Lakers will come out on top. With the spread being just two points, I will take the Lakers to cover the spread.

Final Lakers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Lakers -2 (-110)