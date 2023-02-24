The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at the Crypto.com Arena as both teams look to kick off their post-All-Star break campaign with a win. For the Dubs, it will be an opportunity for them to face off against former player D’Angelo Russell, who made the big move back to Hollywood during the NBA trade deadline.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of what Russell brings to the table, and he had nothing but good things to say about the 6-foot-4 point guard. At this point, Kerr is already confident that D’Angelo will shine in LA alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis:

“(He’s) a great fit because D’Lo can really shoot and pass, and those guys give him a lot of support both defensively and also in terms of letting him get off the ball,” Kerr said, via Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. “LeBron will have the ball in his hands a lot, so D’Lo can be a spot-up shooter or play pick-and-roll. It’s already shown that it’s a good fit for him. He’s played really well.”

Steve Kerr on why D’Angelo Russell is a good fit next to LeBron and AD: pic.twitter.com/X1sVNK7Fev — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) February 24, 2023

Russell may have played just 33 games for the Warriors before they decided to ship him off mid-season, but it is clear that coach Kerr has a very good idea of what the former All-Star is capable of. The four-time NBA champion coach is one of the best tacticians this game has ever seen, and his thoughts on Russell’s fit alongside LeBron and Davis hold a lot of stock.

Kerr will be hoping to keep LA’s star trio in check on Thursday night, though, with his Warriors also in dire need of a boost ahead of the final stretch of the regular season.