Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian have reunited…kinda. The former exes are seen in the new season six trailer for the first time in The Kardashians on Hulu. Their former show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ran from 2007 to 2021 on E! had many sightings of Odom throughout the former couples' relationship.

In the new season 6 trailer, Khloe is heard being pretty vague about the possibility of a new relationship with the former Los Angeles Lakers forward.

“I honestly think timing is everything,” Khloé said in a confessional seeming addressing a conversation about Odom.

Kim and Kris were astonished that Khloe was talking about her ex-husband whom she was married from 2009 to 2013. The couple finalized their divorce in 2016.

“This is insane,” Kim said.

Kris said that Odom is “the love of [Khloe’s] life.”

The former couple also seems to have gotten into an argument with Odom about their past. Khloe and Odom decided to separate due to the NBA alum's substance abuse and infidelities.

“It’s the truth,” Khloe proclaimed. “The truth hurts one time. A lie hurts several times.”

What Have Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom Said About Each Other Over The Years?

Odom and Khloe have not been in a relationship since 2013 but their relationship has still come up in interviews over the years as fans wondered if they will ever rekindle their romance.

In a 2022 TMZ special, Odom admitted that he neglected his relationship with Khloe due to his substance abuse.

“Drugs — that was my girlfriend. I had a wife and cocaine,” he explained in TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians. “For part of my marriage, I had to tell [Khloe]. You can't hide that forever. She was hurt, but Khloe was a good wife. She wasn’t dismissive or ‘Get away from me,' she was protective and wanted to protect me even more.”

“I mean behind the scenes, I put her through some s–t. Like s–t that y'all don't know…The stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy,” Odom added.

Odom spoke to Richard Taite on the We're Out of Time podcast in November 2024 about how his relationship is now with the Good American founder.

“I don't speak to her. I can text her and she'll reply,” he said, adding, “She still cares about me.”

Kardashian notably moved on to have a relationship with Tristan Thompson but they later ended their relationship in 2021. They share a daughter True and a son Tatum. However, the Good American founder has admitted she at times misses Odom but not in that way.

“I miss him, all the time,” Kardashian said in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode in the past per E! Online. “But not in a place that I want to get back with him.”

In December 2024, Khloe was profiled by Bustle where she shared where she is on her dating life.

“Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it. I really, really do,” Kardashian said in an interview with Bustle. “But I’m not single and dating. I’m just single. I have such power and strength in that.”

The Kardashians season 6 premieres Thursday, February 6, on Hulu.