LaMelo Ball’s 21st birthday seemed like it took forever to roll around, but the Charlotte Hornets’ franchise player is finally old enough to consume alcohol. Well, legally at least. Now that Ball has hit that magic number of 21 years old, what are some birthday wishes he may have? He has already accomplished a good amount in his young career, earning Rookie of the Year honors and then an All-Star nod in Year 2, but there is much more to attain. Here are three things Ball should be wishing for as he gets prepared for Year 3.

LaMelo Ball 21st birthday wishes

The keys to the offense

Former Hornets head coach James Borrego was rumored to have limited LaMelo Ball somewhat on offense. Ball mentioned in an interview during the 2021-22 season that he hasn’t really scratched the surface of what he could do yet and just really needs to get the keys to the offense. With Steve Clifford returning to the organization for his second stint, he has a chance to let Ball take off. Clifford must give Ball the ability to call plays on his own and avoid what Borrego failed to do.

Clifford should not have any issues there. He is not exactly known as an offensive coach, so letting his assistants handle that should not be a problem. Ball should be able to virtually do whatever he wants out there. Letting your franchise player take the reins can help the Hornets get more creative on offense.

No, that doesn’t mean Ball will call all the plays and literally do whatever he wants. It just means he should be allowed to have more say on how things are run and that coaches should trust his judgment.

Make it to the playoffs

The Hornets haven’t played a real postseason basketball game since 2016. They were a play-in tournament the last two seasons, but both times got absolutely demolished and failed to make the real playoffs. Something has to change and fast in order for Charlotte to break that stigma. The Eastern Conference has gotten tougher, and the Hornets have not taken that leap forward into the upper echelon of it.

Perhaps this season Charlotte will be able to overcome the odds and find a way to get the job done. If the long-term plan is to keep LaMelo Ball in town for his whole career or at least a lot of it, the Hornets are going to have to build a winner around him. The clock is ticking for this team to show they are committed to winning and are building toward becoming a contender.

Consistent help from the others

To complete LaMelo Ball’s wishes, he is going to need more help from the other guys. His teammates are going to have to step up in a big way. Miles Bridges had a career year in 2021-22, but he may be out of commission in the upcoming season because of domestic violence. Someone else is going to have to step up and help carry the offense. It does not even have to be just one man, it has to be a collective effort. The Hornets have enough talent around their roster where Ball should not feel like a one-man band at any point.

There are several names that can be mentioned for the Hornets to take a big leap. All eyes should be on PJ Washington, though. Washington averaged a career-low 10.3 points per game and sometimes struggled with his role as a stretch 4 and a small-ball 5 in 2021-22. In today’s NBA, that role actually fits him perfectly. He just struggled to score consistently when given the opportunity. He has to be able to capitalize on whatever chances he gets to score the basketball and be a solid defender, especially on the weak side.

The Hornets also must come together as a team to improve their defense. Charlotte ranked in the bottom third of the NBA in defensive rating and got embarrassed on that end in the play-in tournament. Bringing back Clifford should help in this area, but it will require full buy-in from Ball and his teammates.

***

LaMelo Ball is the top priority to secure in the long run. These wishes could help keep him happy and display that there is a clear direction the organization wants to trend. It is in the best interest for everyone that is a part of the team. The higher-ups can see more success and his teammates can make a pretty penny off of him as well. Star players make star role players. Hopefully, Ball enjoys his 21st and notifies Mitch Kupchak and Michael Jordan of his birthday wishes.