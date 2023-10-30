LaMelo Ball is one of the NBA's rising stars. He is a Rookie of the Year winner, an All-Rookie team player, and a one-time NBA All-Star. Furthermore, he is also a core piece in the Charlotte Hornets' rotation. While Ball has been tearing it up on the hardwood and has been living up to his father's hype, it seems like the young player is also having a great time relationship-wise. For this piece, let's get to know more about LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana.

Who is Ana Montana?

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend is Ana Montana. Ana Montana, whose real name is Analicia Chavez, was born on Oct. 9, 1989, in New Bedford, Mass. She attended Bedford High School. Since then, Chavez has decided to live a public lifestyle.

Ana Montana's acting career

In 2012, Montana embarked on a brief acting career. She appeared in the music video Wild Ones, which was sang by big-time Hollywood singer Flo Rida featuring Sia. Four years later, Montana was in the music video of T.I. featuring Marsha Ambrosius' Dope.

As per IMDB, Montana has also appeared on television for programs such as The Eric Andre Show and was a presenter at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards.

Ana Montana's modeling career

In 2010, Montana inked a deal with Louis Model Management. As of late, Montana seems to be making waves as an Instagram model. Given that she has accumulated over 3.3 million followers on Instagram, this doesn't come as a surprise. In fact, it seems that Montana is turning heads as a brand ambassador and model for Fashion Nova.

Fashion Nova is a clothing and cosmetics brand. It currently has put up five stores within California. Furthermore, the brand has also garnered over 21.6 million followers in its Instagram account.

Aside from Instagram, Montana also has a decent-sized following base on TikTok. Her TikTok account currently has collected over 300K followers and 1.9 million likes.

Ana Montana's former high-profile relationships

In 2015, Montana made headlines after she was announced as the new girlfriend of French football star Karim Benzema, who was then in the midst of a drama with big-time singer Rihanna. Before dating Benzema, Montana was in a relationship with Belgian football player Axel Witsel. Apart from dating these football stars, Montana also used to be in a relationship with rapper Nate Maloley.

Ana Montana's relationship with LaMelo Ball

According to Sportskeeda, Ball has been dating Montana since February 2022. In fact, the couple have been going strong together, despite having a 12-year age gap. Although they often keep their relationship private, the couple couldn't keep themselves from expressing their love for one another on social media, including Ball tweeting his response to Montana's outfits.

The couple also continues to feature each other on their Instagram platforms. In fact, earlier this year, the couple went Instagram official, stating their intent to be serious in their relationship, as per a report by TMZ.

Just recently, the couple was spotted celebrating Montana's mom's birthday in Las Vegas. The couple celebrated by having some drinks, eating some dinner together, and attending the show called The Awakenings. Furthermore, they also tried their luck in the casino.

Ball also greeted Montana, who recently celebrated her 34th birthday, with a heartfelt message in the All-Star's Instagram post.

Ana Montana is accused of being in prostitution ring

In late 2022, a fan of Montana caused quite a stir after comments were made against the Instagram model, in terms of being a part of the Taz Angels prostitution ring in Miami. However, Montana ultimately shot down those rumors.

On Instagram, Montana responded to comments by saying “To pregame and go to the club together or lay out by the pool and get content, I never witnessed any type of prostitution when I did go. It's just rumours, none of it is facts! People always try to make me look like the bad guy but I don't condone any of that!”

Aside from Instagram, Montana continued to plead her case on TikTok.

On TikTok, Montana claimed “I never in my life went to Dubai or Nigeria for prostitution that's a lie. There's legit no proof I was traveling all over the world when these things were said about me. I'm African I was in Cape Verde with family and went to Nigeria to visit and that about me…I'll do a video on it one day, I never was in a prostitution ring. I was friends with some of the girls who lived in the house and would come over.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on LaMelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana.