It appears LaMelo Ball might've found the one. The Charlotte Hornets all-star guard took to Instagram to give a birthday shoutout to his girlfriend for her birthday. “What’s understood don’t needa b said,” the 22-year-old said in the caption, “u the one and already kno how we rockin shordy,” he captioned the lovey-dovey post according to TMZ.

Ball's birthday message was accompanied by a photo from their romantic vacation in Paris, where they stood in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Their relationship seems to be blossoming, with Montana supporting LaMelo Ball in various aspects of his life, including his fashion endeavors. Ball recently launched his fashion line, LaFrance, and Montana has been modeling his women's clothing on her social media platforms.

The 20-year-old NBA All-Star, who signed a lucrative $260 million extension with the Charlotte Hornets in July, has plenty to celebrate these days. He made his return to the court for practice after recovering from an injury sustained last season.

Ana Montana, born on October 9, 1989, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, has made a name for herself in the modeling industry. She began her modeling career in 2010 when she signed with Louis Model Management. Today, she is a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, boasting close to 22 million Instagram followers.

LaMelo Ball's GF Ana Montana

The couple's public displays of affection and mutual support continue to endear them to fans, and their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength. Seeing as LaMelo Ball is only at the start of his career and has many options when it comes to love, this sounds like it's pretty serious already.