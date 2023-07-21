Lana Del Rey, the famed singer known for hits like “Blue Jeans,” has left her fans puzzled and intrigued after being spotted working at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama. Photographs of the singer behind the Waffle House counter, wearing the restaurant's uniform and a “Lana” name tag, circulated on social media, sparking speculation about the reason behind her unexpected job, People reports.

Six time Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey spotted working at Alabama Waffle House. It’s not a stunt, she’s actually working there…and good for her. pic.twitter.com/SRXnOlxdxc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 21, 2023

In a widely shared video clip, Del Rey can be seen serving customers and even requesting a patron not to film someone without their permission. The footage shows her engaging with customers while taking their orders. Del Rey seemed comfortable in her role, handling coffee pots and interacting with fans who recognized her.

One local, Karina Cisneros Juarez, shared her encounter with the singer, describing it as “surreal” but noting that Del Rey was “super lovely and incredibly nice” when she expressed her admiration for her music and work.

The singer's presence at the Waffle House has led to various speculations among her fans. Some believe she might be shooting a music video or engaging in a publicity stunt for her upcoming songs. Others jokingly suggested she could be exploring a new career path. Filming a music video seems to be the correct choice, but who knows?

Despite the intrigue, the exact reason for Del Rey's appearance at the Waffle House remains unclear. As fans continue to wonder about the unexpected encounter, it seems that Del Rey has managed to captivate her audience once again, this time through her enigmatic Waffle House adventure in Alabama.