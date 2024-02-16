Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were seen out on Valentine's Day amid split rumors earlier this week. They also followed other again.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were seen out on Valentine's Day amid recent rumors that the two were no longer an item. Earlier this week, a source confirmed that the two are no longer together after one year of dating per Us Weekly. After news of their alleged break-up became public, the two unfollowed one another on social media. Now, they have decided to follow each other once again.

While the two have followed one another, they have not interacted with each other's accounts online as of the time of this writing.

On the reality star's Instagram Story Monday (Feb. 12) she seemingly shaded Jordan by reposting a quote reading, “The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more.”

The quote ended with an ominous phrase, “Choose wisely.”

This followed her Instagram Story question on Sunday (Feb. 11) where she asked her followers: “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

Photos obtained by TMZ, the two were seen at Trias Flowers & Gifts in Miami. The two were seen leaving the florists with a bouquet of 1-2 dozen roses and a large vase.

Earlier this week the two were to have taken a break but it seems as though the break is over.

How Serious Is Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Relationship?

Prior to their break, the reality star and son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, were rumored to be engaged after she was seen sporting a large ring. However, it was later discovered that the two were not in fact engaged.

There has been some drama associated with their relationship due to their respective families. Scottie Pippen, who is Larsa's ex, and Marcus' father, Michael, have been in a feud for years.

“The history between Michael and Scottie made things complicated, even if Larsa and Marcus did their best to make it a non-issue,” the source told Page Six.

“At the end of the day, Michael is Marcus’ dad and Scottie is the father of Larsa’s children,” the insider said adding, “family comes before everything.”