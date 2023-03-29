Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

The recent release of The Last of Us Part I on PC has been met with negative reviews, mainly due to the port’s various performance issues.

The Last of Us Part 1 originally started as a port for the original game to the PlayStation 5. It was later announced that the game would also be coming to PC. PC players were ecstatic, as they would finally be able one of the best PlayStation games available. That was until the game actually did come out.

People quickly took to the game’s Steam page. Of the game’s 6,131 reviews, 4,146 were negative. Even if almost 2,000 of the reviews were positive, quite a few of them were sarcastic comments about the game. This has led to the game receiving a “Mostly Negative” user review score. Most, if not all, of the reviews, were commenting about the game’s horrendous performance on PC, even with top-of-the-line PC builds.

A lot of players complained about the game’s frequent crashing. One player even crashed a total of 14 times before even being able to play the game. The common consensus seems to be that the game crashes a lot due to how it handles shaders and the way it loads them beforehand. Another point players brought up was that Sony should have asked somebody else to port the game to PC.

Iron Galaxy, the team behind the PC port, is already infamous in the gaming community due to their lackluster performance when porting games. The team previously ported Batman Arkham Knight to PC, which also had various performance issues.

Thankfully, Naughty Dog, the team behind the game’s development, responded immediately to the outcry. They have stated that their team was “actively investigating multiple issues” that the players have reported. However, they mentioned that the team will be “prioritizing updates”, and that the issues will be addressed “in upcoming patches.” They did not give a timeline as to when these patches will come out.

