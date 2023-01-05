By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

The Last of Us is a multi-awarded video game that was released back in 2013. Now, almost a decade after, a remake is in the works and is coming out soon. Read on to find out more about The Last of Us Part 1, its release date, story, and gameplay.

The Last of Us Part 1 Release Date: March 3, 2023

The Last of Us Part 1 was released on PS5 on September 2, 2022. The PC port, on the other hand, comes out on March 3, 2023.

The Last of Us Part 1 Gameplay

The Last of Us Part 1 is a third-person action-adventure game, with a focus on gunplay, melee combat, and stealth. The player traverses through a post-apocalyptic environment, filled with dangers that they must either fight or avoid. The player has access to various weaponry, in the form of guns or melee weapons. However, ammunition is scarce, and melee weapons break after repeated use. This makes weaponry management an essential part of the game. Along the way, the player may find weapon parts that they can use to upgrade their weapons in ways such as increasing the ammo capacity of guns.

Stealth is another important aspect of the game, as the player must avoid fights if they can. Most enemies in the game are sensitive to sound, especially those capable of killing the player in one hit. As such, the player often needs to take it slow, as rushing can lead to the player using up more ammo than needed, or in worse cases, death. Various items in the environment, such as glass bottles and bricks, can distract enemies after throwing them. This allows the player to move undetected through the shadows.

Exploration is an important mechanic in the game. The player can find items inside locked rooms or behind large tables that could prove helpful. They may also find alternative routes that allow them to avoid enemies, tying in with the stealth aspect of the game.

The Last of Us Part 1 Story

The story of The Last of Us happens in 2033, twenty years after an outbreak of mutant fungi known as Cordyceps transforms humans into aggressive monsters. The player controls Joel, a survivor who has survived the past twenty years as a courier and smuggler. After receiving the task of delivering a young girl to an undisclosed location, he becomes involved in a plan that could save the human race from extinction.

