A petition to ask voters to repeal some of the $380 million in public funding to build the Athletics a Las Vegas stadium has hit a snag

The Oakland Athletics' long journey to Las Vegas has taken yet another twist. A Nevada judge tossed out a petition to repeal public funds for Athletics stadium in Las Vegas, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

The petition that would have been circulated to voters was “legally deficient,” according to Nevada District Court Judge James Todd Russell.

If the petition does end up qualifying for the ballot, a referendum would ask voters whether to repeal some of the $380 million in public funding for the stadium. The petition could be reworked to address objections about whether it adequately explained to voters the law that would be changed by the referendum and the effects of the changes.

If the referendum were to reach the ballot and pass, it wouldn't necessarily stop the Athletics from moving to Las Vegas. It would potentially add to team owner John Fisher’s share of the stadium costs, however. Those costs are now estimated at $1.1 billion.

The Oakland City Council is expected to approve a resolution Tuesday that would affirm that the proposed waterfront ballpark there “remains viable” and “further affirms that, contrary to statements by the Commissioner of Baseball, the City has proposed a viable, detailed, and mutually beneficial proposal for the Project when the A’s walked away from negotiations.”

Major League Baseball owners are expected to approve the A’s planned move at their meetings next week. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said at the World Series that “an adverse development with respect to that referendum” would be “a significant development.” Manfred has long contended that the stadium situation in Oakland is untenable.