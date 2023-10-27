The Oakland Athletics are rumored to be moving to Las Vegas at some point. MLB owners are reportedly expected to vote on the A's potential move in November, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“MLB owners are expected to officially vote on the A's move from Oakland to Las Vegas at their owners' meetings Nov. 14-16. Rob Manfred declined to say where the A's would play for several years until their new ballpark is ready in Las Vegas,” Nightengale reported.

The Athletics may leave their current stadium, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, before they move to Las Vegas, assuming their stadium chance does come to fruition. 2028 has been often mentioned as an expected date for the Athletics to officially start playing in a new Las Vegas stadium.

As Nightengale reported, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred did not say where the Athletics would play for the next four years, if 2028 ends up being the date with absolutely certainty.

Athletics moving to Las Vegas?

MLB has been rumored to be interested in expansion. Relocation has also been a hot topic though.

The Tampa Bay Rays are expected to receive a new stadium at some point down the road. Other teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox could also end moving stadiums. None of them have received quite as much attention as the Athletics' rumored Las Vegas move though.

Las Vegas itself draws plenty of attention given the fact that it is a popular city. Vegas is also known for baseball, often hosting club tournaments for players from around the country. Additionally, MLB stars like Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant are originally from the city.

Meanwhile, frustration with the Athletics has grown. Their ownership has been called out by fans and even most recently by Trevor May, a pitcher who retired after the 2023 season.

Losing the Athletics would be unfortunate for the Oakland fanbase. Perhaps the team can find new life in Las Vegas and start winning games once again though.