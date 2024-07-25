Latto, always one to pay homage to her roots, has gone back to Atlanta, channeling Lauren London’s iconic “New New” role from the 2006 cult classic film, ATL, HipHopDx reports. This nostalgic move comes in the run-up to her eagerly anticipated third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. In a freshly released cinematic clip, Latto brilliantly reenacts a memorable scene from ATL, starring T.I. Her rendition is spot-on, capturing the essence of the character with a modern twist—complete with a different outfit, a grill, and one of her own singles playing on the radio.

The trailer showcases Latto in a car with her version of the scene where New New sings along to Aaliyah’s “At Your Best.” Her excitement is palpable as she recites, “Ooo, this is my song. Don’t play with me right now. This. Is. My. Jam. What? Oh,” perfectly mirroring London’s delivery. Narrated by Big Rube, a member of the Dungeon Family who also narrated the original film, the trailer hints at more ATL-inspired elements, including a collaboration with SZA, whose vocals briefly grace the clip. The excitement culminates with the announcement that Sugar Honey Iced Tea will drop on August 9.

A Southern Hip-Hop Twist with Big Inspirations

Latto’s homage doesn’t stop at reenacting iconic scenes. The trailer features T.I.’s “24’s,” hinting at a sample in her new album. Latto even previewed a track that puts a female spin on the classic DJ Toomp beat, showcasing her ability to blend old-school influences with her contemporary style.

In a recent Billboard cover story, Latto shared insights into the inspirations behind Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Drawing from legends like Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and Lil Kim, she aims to blend feminine energy with masculine confidence. “They have very feminine energy, but masculine in the sense of confidence. I feel like they were boss biches,” Latto explained, emphasizing her intent to create timeless music.

Latto’s admiration for the greats shines through as she aims to cement her place in music history. “It just gave ‘I’m that girl.’ When you hear and see them in that prime era, it gave ‘I’m here to stay.’ In a world where everybody does music, I’m looking up to the G.O.A.T.s at this shot. Ain’t no microwave artists here. I’m tryna be here for a minute… I am going to be here for a minute. I’ve been here for a minute already.”

Despite her ambitious goals, Latto remains grounded and focused on her craft. “I love the music that I’m making right now. I’m not chasing achievements. I’m just doing me. This is the happiest I’ve been to the point where I even told the label [to] fall back. I’m in the studio — I don’t want y’all sending me no beats, no songs, nothing. I’m doing what I want to do. I really haven’t been this confident for a project yet.”

Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea promises a blend of nostalgia and innovation, with a strong tribute to her Atlanta roots and the legends who paved the way. Fans eagerly await the album’s release, anticipating the blend of old-school homage and fresh, confident beats that Latto is known for.