Former game designer Cliff “CliffyB” Bleszinski has expressed interest in reviving the failed first-person shooter game LawBreakers. The game was developed by the now-defunct Boss Key Productions, with Bleszinski serving as the director. Released in August 2017, LawBreakers failed to gain traction, shutting down just a year after its launch.

A Possible LawBreakers Return?

Well, turns out Nexon does own the rights to LawBreakers. @owenmahoney how about sliding into my DMs so we can talk about a resurrection? — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 19, 2023

Bleszinski recently hinted at news regarding LawBreakers on Twitter, revealing that he had received information about the game’s intellectual property (IP) from his attorney. In a follow-up tweet, the former Gears of War designer disclosed that the LawBreakers IP is currently owned by publisher Nexon. Bleszinski has since reached out to Nexon’s CEO, inviting them to discuss the future of the game.

Bleszinski isn’t interested in actively developing a new game. However, he has expressed his willingness to consult on revival efforts for LawBreakers. The game’s original release failed to meet the expectations of Bleszinski’s previous projects. In fact, he’s puzzled by the recent surge of support for a potential revival.

“It confuses the hell out of me how people were rooting for the game to fail and when it did now there’s a ton of support for it,” he tweeted. “Gamers are weird, yo.”

LawBreakers’ Failed Past

Eight months after LawBreakers’ release in April 2018, Boss Key Productions issued a statement addressing the game’s failure. “The fact is, LawBreakers failed to find enough of an audience to generate the funds necessary to keep it sustained in the manner we had originally planned for and anticipated,” it read. “And while a pivot to free-to-play may seem like the easiest change to make, a change of this magnitude takes publishing, planning, and resources to do it.”

LawBreakers ultimately went offline in September 2018.

Bleszinski’s request to Nexon to consider reviving LawBreakers presents an opportunity to breathe new life into the game. With recent rumblings around LawBreakers, there may be a renewed interest in the game. Additionally, with Bleszinski’s willingness to consult on the project could mean a bright future for the IP.

The ball remains in Nexon’s court. Should the publisher decide to revisit the game, it could be an interesting turn of evens. Whether or not the game will find redemption is a question only time can answer.

