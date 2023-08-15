Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Bobby Baun has died at age 86.

Baun went undafted after playing junior hockey with the Toronto Marlboros. After turning pro in 1956, Baun spent 14 of his 17 seasons in the NHL with the Maple Leafs. Baun also played for the Oakland Seals and Detroit Red Wings. Though he was never a huge scoring threat, he was a respected and hard-hitting defenseman.

During his career, Baun won four Stanley Cups with the Maple Leafs. One of the most iconic moments during his career came when he played through a broken ankle to help lead Toronto to a win during the Stanley Cup series which forced a game seven.

“The most famous moment of the five-time All-Star defenceman's career came in Game 6 of the 1964 Stanley Cup Final, when Baun cemented himself in Maple Leafs lore. Baun managed to scored the winning goal to force a Game 7 against the Detroit Red Wings while playing on a broken ankle,” per The Sports Network, TSN.

“Earlier in the night, Baun threw himself in front of a Gordie Howe slap shot, breaking a bone in his ankle on the play. He needed to be stretchered off the ice, but didn't even leave the building. Amazingly, Baun returned for overtime in the 3-3 game and ended up scoring the winner, as his shot from the point hit Red Wings defenceman Bill Gadsby and deflected past Terry Sawchuk to force Game 7.”

Bobby Baun retired at the age of 36 following the 1972-73 season when a neck injury ended his career. After retiring, he ran a cattle farm and was an advocate of NHL player pension.